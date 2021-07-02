Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 530 new cases, 9 new deaths on July 2

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 530 new cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, July 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 482,560 and the total number of deaths to 10,757.

The number of probable cases increased by 175 to 75,764 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 350 to 406,796. The number of probable deaths increased by 5, coming to a total of 1,028 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,729. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 25 on Thursday and the use of ventilators decreased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 259 with 28 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 33 new cases and 1 new death were reported and no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,203 total confirmed cases and 420 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: