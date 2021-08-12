Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,268 new cases, 54 new deaths on August 12

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,268 new cases and 54 new deaths on Thursday, August 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 607,228 and the total number of deaths to 11,462.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 6 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 13, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,901 with 386 on ventilators
In our area, 487 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,548 total confirmed cases and 480 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 23,548 cases, 480 deaths (209 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,537 cases, 98 deaths (53 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,585 cases, 81 deaths (35 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,364 cases, 110 deaths (48 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,006 cases, 88 deaths (27 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 3,106 cases, 58 deaths (21 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,493 cases, 62 deaths (21 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,295 cases, 54 deaths (32 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,777 cases, 44 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,906 cases, 48 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,356 cases, 42 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,056 cases, 39 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,402 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,285 cases, 28 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,393 cases, 30 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –411 cases, 8 deaths (no change)