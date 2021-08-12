Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,268 new cases, 54 new deaths on August 12

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,268 new cases and 54 new deaths on Thursday, August 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 607,228 and the total number of deaths to 11,462.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 13, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,901 with 386 on ventilators

In our area, 487 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,548 total confirmed cases and 480 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: