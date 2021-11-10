Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 495 new cases, 13 new deaths on November 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 495 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 763,628 and the total number of deaths to 14,662.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 231 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.
In our area, 79 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,721 total confirmed cases and 590 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,721 cases, 590 deaths (26 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,122 cases, 116 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,487 cases, 116 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,713 cases, 139 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,052 cases, 105 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,328 cases, 79 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,237 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,794 cases, 64 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,249 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,637 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,028 cases, 50 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,741 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,782 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,610 cases, 31 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,252 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –533 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)