Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 480 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 480 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,464 and the total number of deaths to 9,693.
The number of probable cases decreased by 179 to 74,715 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases decreased by 303 to 404,231. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 to a total of 1,016 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,693. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 8 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 273 with 34 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 20 new cases were reported and 1 case were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,122 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,122 cases, 417 deaths (13 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,470 cases, 86 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,476 cases, 73 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 2,433 cases, 105 deaths (no change)
- Union Parish –2,102 cases, 72 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 2,052 cases, 44 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –1,637 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,570 cases, 47 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish –1,527 cases, 34 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –1,172 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,114 cases, 39 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish –1,067 cases, 25 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish –909 cases, 33 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- East Carroll Parish –892 cases, 23 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 786 cases, 24 deaths (1 new)
- Tensas Parish –327 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)