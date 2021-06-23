Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 480 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 480 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,464 and the total number of deaths to 9,693.

The number of probable cases decreased by 179 to 74,715 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases decreased by 303 to 404,231. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 to a total of 1,016 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,693. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 8 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 273 with 34 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 20 new cases were reported and 1 case were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,122 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: