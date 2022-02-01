BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,729 new cases and 71 new deaths on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,174,941 and the total number of deaths to 15,744.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 6 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,952 hospitalized patients with 171 on ventilators.

In our area, 578 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,011 total confirmed cases and 654 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: