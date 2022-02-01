BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,729 new cases and 71 new deaths on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,174,941 and the total number of deaths to 15,744.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 6 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,952 hospitalized patients with 171 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 578 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,011 total confirmed cases and 654 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 48,011 cases, 654 deaths (185 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,473 cases, 125 deaths (137 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,545 cases, 125 deaths (33 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,616 cases, 153 deaths (47 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,512 cases, 119 deaths (37 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,135 cases, 84 deaths (40 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,793 cases, 85 deaths (18 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,077 cases, 66 deaths (19 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,169 cases, 57 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –4,108 cases, 58 deaths (19 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,380 cases, 53 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,937 cases, 49 deaths (12 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,562 cases, 50 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –2,343 cases, 35 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,880 cases, 43 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 917 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)