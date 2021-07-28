Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,699 new cases, 14 new deaths on July 28

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,699 new cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 531,952 and the total number of deaths to 10,948.

The number of probable cases increased by 870 to 89,001 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 3,829 to 442,951. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 to a total of 1,065 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to a total of 9,883. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 134 Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 17 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,524 with 144 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, LDH reported 634 new cases, no cases were rescinded and no new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 18,380 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: