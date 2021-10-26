Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 460 new cases, 16 new deaths on October 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 460 new cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 756,969 and the total number of deaths to 14,496.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 323 hospitalized patients with 54 on ventilators.
In our area, 47 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,446 total confirmed cases and 583 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,446 cases, 583 deaths (16 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,047 cases, 115 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,454 cases, 116 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,676 cases, 137 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,992 cases, 105 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,297 cases, 78 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,214 cases, 78 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,768 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,238 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,618 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,982 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,721 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,778 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,593 cases, 30 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,227 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish –523 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)