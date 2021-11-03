Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 445 new cases, 20 new deaths on November 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 445 new cases and 20 new deaths on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 760,691 and the total number of deaths to 14,585.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 244 hospitalized patients with 44 on ventilators.
In our area, 66 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,575 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,575 cases, 586 deaths (23 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,084 cases, 115 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,473 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,698 cases, 138 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,026 cases, 105 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,315 cases, 79 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,228 cases, 79 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,777 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,241 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,630 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,000 cases, 50 deaths (6 new cases 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,736 cases, 46 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,780 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,596 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,244 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –531 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)