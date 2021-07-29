Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,413 new cases, 20 new deaths on July 29

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,413 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, July 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 536,366 and the total number of deaths to 10,968.

The number of probable cases increased by 1,198 to 90,199 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 3,216 to 446,167. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 to a total of 1,069 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 16 to a total of 9,899. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 96 Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 18 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,620 with 162 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, LDH reported 251 new cases, no cases were rescinded and no new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 18,493 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: