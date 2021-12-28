Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,313 new cases, 8 new deaths on December 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,313 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 806,850 and the total number of deaths to 14,978.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 65 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 514 hospitalized patients with 35 on ventilators.
In our area, 153 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,212 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 33,212 cases, 608 deaths (88 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,474 cases, 119 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,709 cases, 118 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,862 cases, 144 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –4,442 cases, 113 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,476 cases, 80 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,334 cases, 80 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,848 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,307 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,744 cases, 58 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,230 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,821 cases, 46 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,854 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,771 cases, 33 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,352 cases, 42 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –572 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases)