Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,313 new cases, 8 new deaths on December 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,313 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 806,850 and the total number of deaths to 14,978.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 65 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 514 hospitalized patients with 35 on ventilators.

In our area, 153 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,212 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: