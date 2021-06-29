Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 415 new cases, 4 new deaths on June 29

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 415 new cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 480,876 and the total number of deaths to 10,732.

The number of probable cases increased by 123 to 75,280 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 280 to 405,596. The number of probable deaths did not change, coming to a total of 1,020 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,712. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 294 with 30 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 15 new cases were reported and 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,174 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: