Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,985 new cases, 13 new deaths on July 19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,985 new cases and 13 new deaths on Monday, July 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 499,932 and the total number of deaths to 10,841.

The number of probable cases increased to 80,135 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 419,797. The number of probable deaths increased by 4, coming to a total of 1,049 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,792. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 148 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 7, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 711 with 54 on ventilators.

There were 229 new cases reported in our area and 1 new death. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,562 total confirmed cases and 424 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: