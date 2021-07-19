Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,985 new cases, 13 new deaths on July 19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,985 new cases and 13 new deaths on Monday, July 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 499,932 and the total number of deaths to 10,841.
The number of probable cases increased to 80,135 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 419,797. The number of probable deaths increased by 4, coming to a total of 1,049 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,792. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 148 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 7, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 711 with 54 on ventilators.
There were 229 new cases reported in our area and 1 new death. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,562 total confirmed cases and 424 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,562 cases, 424 deaths (117 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,542 cases, 87 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,554 cases, 74 deaths (25 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,782 cases, 106 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –2,148 cases, 73 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,108 cases, 44 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,690 cases, 47 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,603 cases, 47 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,566 cases, 34 deaths (18 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,176 cases, 36 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,136 cases, 39 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –1,134 cases, 25 deaths (19 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –935 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –903 cases, 23 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 794 cases, 24 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –328 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)