Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 337 new cases, 9 new deaths on November 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,254 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, November 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 770,305 and the total number of deaths to 14,794.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 204 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.

In our area, 217 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,149 total confirmed cases and 598 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: