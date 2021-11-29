Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 337 new cases, 9 new deaths on November 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,254 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, November 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 770,305 and the total number of deaths to 14,794.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 204 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 217 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,149 total confirmed cases and 598 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,149 cases, 598 deaths (68 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,234 cases, 117 deaths (20 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,550 cases, 116 deaths (21 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,776 cases, 140 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,156 cases, 107 deaths (21 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,383 cases, 80 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,252 cases, 79 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,815 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,267 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,655 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,114 cases, 52 deaths (20 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,782 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,790 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,655 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,300 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish –563 cases, 10 deaths (26 new cases)