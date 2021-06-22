Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 328 new cases, 6 new deaths on June 22

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 328 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,464 and the total number of deaths to 9,687.

The number of probable cases rose by 62 to 74,536 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 263 to 403,928. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 to a total of 1,012 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,687. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 20 on Monday and the use of ventilators decreased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 265 with 31 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 24 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 10 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,109 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: