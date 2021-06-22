Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 328 new cases, 6 new deaths on June 22

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 328 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,464 and the total number of deaths to 9,687.
The number of probable cases rose by 62 to 74,536 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 263 to 403,928. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 to a total of 1,012 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,687. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 20 on Monday and the use of ventilators decreased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 265 with 31 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 24 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 10 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,109 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,109 cases, 417 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,468 cases, 86 deaths (9 rescinded cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,476 cases, 73 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 2,433 cases, 105 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,102 cases, 72 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 2,051 cases, 44 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –1,636 cases, 47 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish –1,570 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –1,527 cases, 34 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Winn Parish –1,172 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,114 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –1,067 cases, 25 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –910 cases, 33 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –891 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 785 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –326 cases, 6 deaths (no change)