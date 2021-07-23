Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,127 new cases, 11 new deaths on July 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,127 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday, July 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 499,932 and the total number of deaths to 10,900.

The number of probable cases increased by 700 to 83,989 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 2,427 to 428,854. The number of probable deaths increased by 2 to a total of 1,058 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to a total of 9,833. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 95 Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 17 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,008 with 82 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,897 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: