Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,127 new cases, 11 new deaths on July 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,127 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday, July 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 499,932 and the total number of deaths to 10,900.
The number of probable cases increased by 700 to 83,989 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 2,427 to 428,854. The number of probable deaths increased by 2 to a total of 1,058 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to a total of 9,833. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 95 Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 17 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,008 with 82 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,897 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,897 cases, 425 deaths (84 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,575 cases, 87 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,637 cases, 74 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,810 cases, 106 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,200 cases, 73 deaths (8 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 2,133 cases, 44 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,724 cases, 47 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,618 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –1,588 cases, 34 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,179 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,147 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –1,134 cases, 26 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –947 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –9102cases, 23 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 801 cases, 24 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –330 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)