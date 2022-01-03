Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 31,161 new cases, 15 new deaths on January 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 31,161 new cases and 15 new deaths on Monday, January 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 859,856 and the total number of deaths to 15,001.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 344 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 of Monday; coming to a total of 1,106 hospitalized patients with 50 on ventilators.
In our area, 2,127 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 34,981 total confirmed cases and 610 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 34,981 cases, 610 deaths (1,080 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,916 cases, 119 deaths (252 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,913 cases, 118 deaths (113 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,003 cases, 144 deaths (58 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,644 cases, 113 deaths (108 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,611 cases, 80 deaths (81 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,474 cases, 80 deaths (72 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,923 cases, 64 deaths (44 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,377 cases, 55 deaths (60 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,856 cases, 58 deaths (58 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,273 cases, 53 deaths (29 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,933 cases, 46 deaths (70 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,911 cases, 48 deaths (32 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,815 cases, 33 deaths (29 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,391 cases, 42 deaths (31 new case)
- Tensas Parish –604 cases, 10 deaths (10 new cases)