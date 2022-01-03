Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 31,161 new cases, 15 new deaths on January 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 31,161 new cases and 15 new deaths on Monday, January 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 859,856 and the total number of deaths to 15,001.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 344 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 of Monday; coming to a total of 1,106 hospitalized patients with 50 on ventilators.

In our area, 2,127 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 34,981 total confirmed cases and 610 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: