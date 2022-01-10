Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 29,019 new cases, 19 new deaths on January 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 29,019 new cases and 19 new deaths on Monday, January 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 937,447 and the total number of deaths to 15,073.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 273 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 of Monday; coming to a total of 1,794 hospitalized patients with 86 on ventilators.

In our area, 2,108 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 37,503 total confirmed cases and 612 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: