Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,843 new cases, 15 new deaths on July 22

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,843 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, July 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 499,932 and the total number of deaths to 10,889.

The number of probable cases increased to 83,289 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 426,427. The number of probable deaths increased to a total of 1,056 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,833. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased to 913 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased as well, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 913 with 65 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,813 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: