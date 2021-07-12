Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,395 new cases, 8 new deaths on July 12

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,395 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, July 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 489,951 and the total number of deaths to 10,789.

The number of probable cases increased by 596 to 77,596 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 412,355. The number of probable deaths decreased by 2, coming to a total of 1,029 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,760. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 38 on Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 410 with 37 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,368 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: