Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,010 new cases, 6 new deaths on July 6

BATON ROUGE, La. — Please be advised that the Louisiana Department of Health did not update Coronavirus data on July 3-5.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,010 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 484,577 and the total number of deaths to 10,763.
The number of probable cases increased to 76,186 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased 408,391. The number of probable deaths increased, coming to a total of 1,029 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,734. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased on Tuesday and the use of ventilators increased, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 338 with 33 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 1 new death was reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 19,166 total confirmed cases and 421 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 19,166 cases, 421 deaths (1 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,503 cases, 86 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 2,491 cases, 73 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 2,677 cases, 105 deaths
- Union Parish –2,116 cases, 72 deaths
- Richland Parish – 2,077 cases, 44 deaths
- Concordia Parish –1,650 cases, 47 deaths
- Jackson Parish –1,583 cases, 47 deaths
- Madison Parish –1,534 cases, 34 deaths
- Winn Parish –1,172 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,124 cases, 39 deaths
- La Salle Parish –1,094 cases, 25 deaths
- Catahoula Parish –924 cases, 33 deaths
- East Carroll Parish –897 cases, 23 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 789 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –327 cases, 6 deaths (no change)