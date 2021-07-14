Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,936 new cases, 10 new deaths on July 14

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,936 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 492,840 and the total number of deaths to 10,808.

The number of probable cases increased to 78,513 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 414,327. The number of probable deaths increased by 7, coming to a total of 1,036 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 12 to 9,772. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 58 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 468 with 40 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,419 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: