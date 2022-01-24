Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 18,683 new cases, 51 new deaths on January 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 18,683 new cases and 51 new deaths on Monday, January 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,127,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,374.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 177 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Monday; coming to a total of 2,127 hospitalized patients with 146 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,882 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 43,143 total confirmed cases and 629 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: