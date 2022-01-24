Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 18,683 new cases, 51 new deaths on January 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 18,683 new cases and 51 new deaths on Monday, January 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,127,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,374.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 177 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Monday; coming to a total of 2,127 hospitalized patients with 146 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 1,882 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 43,143 total confirmed cases and 629 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 43,143 cases, 629 deaths (820 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 10,139 cases, 122 deaths (155 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 5,922 cases, 120 deaths (113 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,872 cases, 146 deaths (84 new cases)
- Union Parish –5,746 cases, 115 deaths (109 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 5,475 cases, 81 deaths (78 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,357 cases, 81 deaths (70 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,606 cases, 66 deaths (64 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,897 cases, 56 deaths (17 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,608 cases, 58 deaths (55 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,965 cases, 53 deaths (139 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,515 cases, 47 deaths (58 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –2,322 cases, 49 deaths (44 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,123 cases, 35 deaths (41 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,668 cases, 43 deaths (27 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 830 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)