Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,600 new cases, 7 new deaths on July 16

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,600 new cases and 7 new deaths on Friday, July 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 495,945 and the total number of deaths to 10,828.

The number of probable cases increased to 79,324 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 416,621. The number of probable deaths increased by 4, coming to a total of 1,045 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,783. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 59 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 4, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 563 with 47 on ventilators.

There were 66 new cases reported in our area and 2 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,445 total confirmed cases and 424 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: