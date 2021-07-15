Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,503 new cases, 13 new deaths on July 15

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,503 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, July 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 494,340 and the total number of deaths to 10,821.

The number of probable cases increased to 78,913 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 415,527. The number of probable deaths increased by 5, coming to a total of 1,041 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,780. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 36 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 504 with 43 on ventilators.

There were 61 new cases reported in our area, 1 case was rescinded and 3 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,419 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: