Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,503 new cases, 13 new deaths on July 15

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,503 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, July 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 494,340 and the total number of deaths to 10,821.
The number of probable cases increased to 78,913 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 415,527. The number of probable deaths increased by 5, coming to a total of 1,041 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,780. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 36 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 504 with 43 on ventilators.
There were 61 new cases reported in our area, 1 case was rescinded and 3 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,419 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,445 cases, 423 deaths (16 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,532 cases, 87 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,549 cases, 73 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,770 cases, 105 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,142 cases, 73 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 2,099 cases, 44 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,675 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,598 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,545 cases, 34 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,174 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,130 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –1,114 cases, 25 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Catahoula Parish –933 cases, 33 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –898 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 791 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –327 cases, 6 deaths (no change)