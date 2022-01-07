Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,802 new cases, 16 new deaths on January 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,802 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, January 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 908,428 and the total number of deaths to 15,054.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 109 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 of Friday; coming to a total of 1,521 hospitalized patients with 68 on ventilators.
In our area, 925 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 36,447 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 36,447 cases, 611 deaths (372 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 8,329 cases, 120 deaths (120 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 5,131 cases, 119 deaths (63 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,202 cases, 144 deaths (41 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,849 cases, 114 deaths (48 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,771 cases, 80 deaths (29 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,631 cases, 80 deaths (34 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,049 cases, 65 deaths (25 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,574 cases, 55 deaths (24 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,999 cases, 58 deaths (38 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,336 cases, 53 deaths (36 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,017 cases, 46 deaths (20 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,981 cases, 49 deaths (17 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,864 cases, 33 deaths (29 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,454 cases, 43 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 668 cases, 10 deaths (11 new cases)