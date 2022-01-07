Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,802 new cases, 16 new deaths on January 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,802 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, January 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 908,428 and the total number of deaths to 15,054.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 109 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 of Friday; coming to a total of 1,521 hospitalized patients with 68 on ventilators.

In our area, 925 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 36,447 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: