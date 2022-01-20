Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,706 new cases, 37 new deaths on January 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,706 new cases and 37 new deaths on Thursday, January 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,097,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,283.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 462 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 44 of Thursday; coming to a total of 2,367 hospitalized patients with 142 on ventilators.

In our area, 9,532 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 41,843 total confirmed cases and 626 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: