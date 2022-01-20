Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,706 new cases, 37 new deaths on January 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,706 new cases and 37 new deaths on Thursday, January 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,097,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,283.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 462 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 44 of Thursday; coming to a total of 2,367 hospitalized patients with 142 on ventilators.
In our area, 9,532 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 41,843 total confirmed cases and 626 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 41,843 cases, 626 deaths (3,986 new cases and 13 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 9,843 cases, 122 deaths (1,134 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 5,758 cases, 120 deaths (456 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 5,726 cases, 145 deaths (381 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –5,586 cases, 114 deaths (558 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 5,339 cases, 81 deaths (435 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –4,236 cases, 81 deaths (428 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –3,486 cases, 66 deaths (337 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,841 cases, 56 deaths (195 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –3,497 cases, 58 deaths (370 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,753 cases, 53 deaths (345 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,385 cases, 46 deaths (298 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,254 cases, 49 deaths (212 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,067 cases, 35 deaths (167 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,606 cases, 43 deaths (116 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 799 cases, 10 deaths (114 new cases)