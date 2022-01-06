Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,077 new cases, 12 new deaths on January 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, January 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 893,626 and the total number of deaths to 15,038.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 125 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 12 of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,412 hospitalized patients with 60 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,249 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 36,075 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: