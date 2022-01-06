Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 14,077 new cases, 12 new deaths on January 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, January 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 893,626 and the total number of deaths to 15,038.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 125 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 12 of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,412 hospitalized patients with 60 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,249 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 36,075 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 36,075 cases, 611 deaths (506 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 8,209 cases, 120 deaths (136 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 5,068 cases, 119 deaths (72 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,161 cases, 144 deaths (77 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,801 cases, 114 deaths (69 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,742 cases, 80 deaths (83 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,597 cases, 80 deaths (71 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,024 cases, 65 deaths (51 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,550 cases, 55 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,961 cases, 58 deaths (42 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,300 cases, 53 deaths (19 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,997 cases, 46 deaths (30 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,964 cases, 49 deaths (21 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,835 cases, 33 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,436 cases, 42 deaths (23 new case)
- Tensas Parish –657 cases, 10 deaths (27 new cases)