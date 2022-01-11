Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 12,494 new cases, 29 new deaths on January 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,494 new cases and 29 new deaths on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 949,941 and the total number of deaths to 15,102.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 111 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 12 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,905 hospitalized patients with 98 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,082 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 37,857 total confirmed cases and 613 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: