Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 12,467 new cases, 2 new deaths on December 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,467 new cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, December 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 828,695 and the total number of deaths to 14,986.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 103 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 of Thursday; coming to a total of 762 hospitalized patients with 32 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 796 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,901 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 33,901 cases, 608 deaths (362 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,664 cases, 119 deaths (88 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,800 cases, 118 deaths (54 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,945 cases, 144 deaths (64 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,536 cases, 113 deaths (38 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,530 cases, 80 deaths (54 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,402 cases, 80 deaths (35 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,879 cases, 64 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,317 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,798 cases, 58 deaths (23 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,244 cases, 53 deaths (8 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,863 cases, 46 deaths (18 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,879 cases, 48 deaths (18 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,786 cases, 33 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,360 cases, 42 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish –594 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)