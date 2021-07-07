Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,229 new cases, 2 new deaths on July 7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,229 new cases and 2 new deaths on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 485,803 and the total number of deaths to 10,765.
The number of probable cases increased to 76,559 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased 409,224. The number of probable deaths increased, coming to a total of 1,029 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 1 to 9,735. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 348 with 30 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Only 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 19,201 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 19,201 cases, 422 deaths (35 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,511 cases, 86 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,491 cases, 73 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 2,75 cases, 105 deaths (39 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,124 cases, 72 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,085 cases, 44 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,650 cases, 47 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish –1,583 cases, 47 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish –1,535 cases, 34 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –1,172 cases, 36 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish –1,125 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –1,093 cases, 25 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Catahoula Parish –924 cases, 33 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish –897 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 789 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –327 cases, 6 deaths (no change)