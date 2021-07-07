Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,229 new cases, 2 new deaths on July 7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,229 new cases and 2 new deaths on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 485,803 and the total number of deaths to 10,765.

The number of probable cases increased to 76,559 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased 409,224. The number of probable deaths increased, coming to a total of 1,029 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 1 to 9,735. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 348 with 30 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Only 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 19,201 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: