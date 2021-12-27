Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 12,164 new cases, 17 new deaths on December 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,164 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, December 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 802,537 and the total number of deaths to 14,970.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 242 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 of Monday; coming to a total of 449 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,065 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,124 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 33,124 cases, 608 deaths (507 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,464 cases, 119 deaths (109 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,702 cases, 118 deaths (68 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,861 cases, 144 deaths (18 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish –4,437 cases, 113 deaths (138 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,471 cases, 80 deaths (30 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,334 cases, 80 deaths (21 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,845 cases, 64 deaths (13 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,305 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,735 cases, 58 deaths (48 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,228 cases, 53 deaths (22 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,815 cases, 46 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,853 cases, 48 deaths (19 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,769 cases, 33 deaths (22 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,347 cases, 42 deaths (20 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –565 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases)