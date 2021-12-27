Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 12,164 new cases, 17 new deaths on December 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,164 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, December 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 802,537 and the total number of deaths to 14,970.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 242 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 of Monday; coming to a total of 449 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,065 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,124 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: