Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 11,317 new cases, 42 new deaths on January 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11,317 new cases and 42 new deaths on Friday, January 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,108,739 and the total number of deaths to 15,324.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 63 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Friday; coming to a total of 2,304 hospitalized patients with 144 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,295 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 42,323 total confirmed cases and 628 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: