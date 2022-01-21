Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 11,317 new cases, 42 new deaths on January 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11,317 new cases and 42 new deaths on Friday, January 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,108,739 and the total number of deaths to 15,324.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 63 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Friday; coming to a total of 2,304 hospitalized patients with 144 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,295 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 42,323 total confirmed cases and 628 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 42,323 cases, 628 deaths (480 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 9,984 cases, 122 deaths (141 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 5,809 cases, 120 deaths (51 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,788 cases, 146 deaths (62 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –5,637 cases, 114 deaths (51 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 5,397 cases, 81 deaths (58 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,287 cases, 81 deaths (51 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,542 cases, 66 deaths (56 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,880 cases, 56 deaths (39 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,553 cases, 58 deaths (56 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,826 cases, 53 deaths (73 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,457 cases, 46 deaths (72 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,278 cases, 49 deaths (24 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,082 cases, 35 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,641 cases, 43 deaths (35 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 830 cases, 10 deaths (31 new cases)