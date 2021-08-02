Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 11,109 new cases, 27 new deaths on August 2

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11,109 new cases and 27 new deaths on Monday, August 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 552,787 and the total number of deaths to 11,026.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 244 Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 46 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,984 with 213 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,271 total confirmed cases and 469 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: