Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 10,403 new cases, 11 new deaths on January 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,403 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 879,549 and the total number of deaths to 15,027.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 6 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,287 hospitalized patients with 48 on ventilators.
In our area, 815 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 35,569 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 35,569 cases, 611 deaths (286 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 8,073 cases, 119 deaths (121 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,966 cases, 119 deaths (26 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 5,088 cases, 144 deaths (63 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,732 cases, 114 deaths (74 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,659 cases, 80 deaths (29 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,526 cases, 80 deaths (27 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,973 cases, 64 deaths (36 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,535 cases, 55 deaths (37 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,919 cases, 58 deaths (32 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,281 cases, 53 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,967 cases, 46 deaths (28 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,943 cases, 48 deaths (21 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,828 cases, 33 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,413 cases, 42 deaths (8 new case)
- Tensas Parish –630 cases, 10 deaths (18 new cases)