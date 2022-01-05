Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 10,403 new cases, 11 new deaths on January 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,403 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 879,549 and the total number of deaths to 15,027.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 6 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,287 hospitalized patients with 48 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 815 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 35,569 total confirmed cases and 611 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: