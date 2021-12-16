Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,025 new cases, 6 new deaths on December 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,025 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, December 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 779,567 and the total number of deaths to 14,918.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 of Thursday; coming to a total of 196 hospitalized patients with 40 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 98 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,601 total confirmed cases and 606 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,601 cases, 606 deaths (26 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,349 cases, 119 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,629 cases, 117 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,841 cases, 142 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –4,296 cases, 112 deaths (20 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,439 cases, 80 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,312 cases, 80 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,831 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,297 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,683 cases, 58 deaths (10 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,204 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,799 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,828 cases, 48 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,747 cases, 33 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,327 cases, 41 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –565 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)