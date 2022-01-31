BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,082 new cases and 43 new deaths on Monday, January 31, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,170,212 and the total number of deaths to 15,674.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 146 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 of Monday; coming to a total of 1,942 hospitalized patients with 165 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,412 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 47,826 total confirmed cases and 652 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 47,826 cases, 652 deaths (559 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,336 cases, 124 deaths (101 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,512 cases, 125 deaths (79 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,569 cases, 152 deaths (40 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish –6,475 cases, 119 deaths (94 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 6,095 cases, 84 deaths (48 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,775 cases, 85 deaths (54 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –4,058 cases, 66 deaths (48 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,164 cases, 56 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,089 cases, 58 deaths (95 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,373 cases, 53 deaths (114 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,925 cases, 49 deaths (102 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish –2,553 cases, 49 deaths (29 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,340 cases, 35 deaths (28 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,874 cases, 43 deaths (13 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 916 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)