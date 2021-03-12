Coronavirus in Louisiana: 528 new cases, 33 news deaths reported on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 528 new cases and 33 new deaths on Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 436,482 and the total number of deaths to 9,861.
The number of probable cases rose by 98 to 62,061 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 449 to a total of 374,421. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 to a total of 739 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 28 to 9,122. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 36 on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 478 with 63 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,146 total confirmed cases and 394 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,146 cases, 394 deaths (4 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,266 cases, 84 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 2,362 cases, 104 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,357 cases, 67 deaths (1 rescinded case, 1 new death)
- Union Parish –1,996 cases, 70 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Richland Parish – 1,963 cases, 41 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Concordia Parish –1,554 cases, 45 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)
- Madison Parish –1,513 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,447 cases, 43 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –1,138 cases, 32 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,088 cases, 36 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –911 cases, 24 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –879 cases, 19 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish –854 cases, 32 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 762 cases, 21 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish –315 cases, 5 deaths (no change)