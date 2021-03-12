Coronavirus in Louisiana: 528 new cases, 33 news deaths reported on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 528 new cases and 33 new deaths on Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 436,482 and the total number of deaths to 9,861.

The number of probable cases rose by 98 to 62,061 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 449 to a total of 374,421. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 to a total of 739 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 28 to 9,122. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 36 on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 478 with 63 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,146 total confirmed cases and 394 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: