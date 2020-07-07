Coronavirus in Arkansas: Testing down across Arkansas after holiday weekend, spike in hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 301 with 24,512 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 7 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Our cases increased from 24,253 to 24,512 since Monday a 259 increase.

As of right now 5,486 are active cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Smith said that even though we have had a decrease in cases we have had a decrease in testing over the last two days.

Hospitalizations went up 32 to 369 total.

83 patients are on a ventilator which is up two from yesterday.

Since Monday we have had nine more deaths making the total 301. Four of the deaths were patients over 65, 5 of the deaths were under 65.

18,725 cases have recovered.

Top Counties in cases:

Pulaski County with 57 cases

Benton County with 26 cases

Washington County with 14 cases

Dr. Smith is concerned that we are not flattening out in Pulaski County.

Unemployment claims are under 100,000 per week, our peak was over 122,000.

The Dept. of Commerce is investigating 14,000 possibly fraudulent claims in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 6,000 in regular unemployment. They have 14 people doing investigations. Until those cases are cleared people with locked accounts cannot get money.

