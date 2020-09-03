Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson discusses lawsuit filed by group of legislators

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and other state officials will give an update Thursday afternoon about Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday there are an additional 969 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 63,081 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key announced Wednesday the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) has applied for a Department of Agriculture waiver that would allow all school students to be served meals free of cost through the end of the year.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

