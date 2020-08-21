Coronavirus in Ark.; Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gives an update on the COVID-19 response Friday afternoon.

There are an additional 887 cases and 22 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 55,652 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 663 deaths in the state.

“That’s certainly a sad day for many Arkansas families,” Hutchinson said.

According to Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), eleven of the deaths reported Friday occurred in nursing homes, including seven in one county — Little River County. Four of the deaths occurred in July, Romero said, leaving 18 from the last 24 hours.

There are now 5854 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:

Pulaski – 80

Washington – 57

Benton – 47

Sebastian – 38

Pope – 33

Stone – 30

Faulkner – 29

Loanoke – 25

Craighead – 24

Crawford – 23

Crittenden – 22

Sevier – 21

Garland – 20

Independence – 20

Poinsett – 20

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is now 509 (+10), including 120 patients on ventilators (+12).

Hutchinson said the state received 6,396 test results over the last 24 hours, noting a “continued trend of strong, robust testing here in the state of Arkansas.”

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.