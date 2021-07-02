Cooking with Chef Gaye: Red, White, and Blue Watermelon Salad; 4th of July

KTVE/KARD– Chef Gaye with Tony Chachere’s came to the morning show to give us some recipes for the 4th of July weekend! Here is the recipe for the Red, White and Blue Fresh Watermelon Salad with a Bold Tony’s Twist.

8 cups 1 1/4-inch chunks seedless watermelon, chilled
2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning
2 cups fresh blueberries
1/2 cup olive oil
1/8 cup red wine or balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon chopped mint
1 teaspoon Tony Chachere No Salt Seasoning or Bold Seasoning
1-2 cups crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted

Season watermelon with Bold Seasoning. Add blueberries. Mix olive oul, venegsr, mint, and seasoning. Food in next ingredients including dressing and serve.

