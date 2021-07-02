Cooking with Chef Gaye: Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings; 4th of July

KTVE/KARD– Chef Gaye with Tony Chachere’s came to the morning show to give us some recipes for the 4th of July weekend! Here is the recipe for the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings.
Cook Time
10 minutes
Servings
10-15 people
These buttermilk fried chicken wings are super crispy and full of zesty flavor. Nothing beats finger-licking-good Southern food.
Ingredients
3 Pounds Chicken Wings
1 bottle 30 Minute Chicken Marinade
1 Cup Buttermilk
1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
1 1/2 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1/2 Teaspoon Onion Powder
1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
Italian Seasoning (to Taste)
Tony’s More Spice Creole Seasoning
Canola Oil or Peanut Oil
Directions
- Rinse wings and pat dry with paper towels.
- Place wings in a plastic snap or zip bag. Add marinade and buttermilk.
- Combine the flour, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and Tony’s More Spice Creole Seasoning in a bowl and mix with a fork until blended.
- After chicken is marinated, pour all contents into another bowl.
- Add oil to a cast iron or heavy bottomed skillet and heat on medium high until oil is at 350°F.
- In batches, coat wings in seasoned flour, shake off excess, and place in skillet. Fry for 5-7 minutes on each side.
- Once cooked through, place on plate lined with paper towels to soak up the oil.
- Serve and enjoy!