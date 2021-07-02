Cooking with Chef Gaye: Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings; 4th of July

KTVE/KARD– Chef Gaye with Tony Chachere’s came to the morning show to give us some recipes for the 4th of July weekend! Here is the recipe for the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings.

Cook Time

10 minutes

Servings

10-15 people

These buttermilk fried chicken wings are super crispy and full of zesty flavor. Nothing beats finger-licking-good Southern food.

Ingredients

3 Pounds Chicken Wings

1 bottle 30 Minute Chicken Marinade

1 Cup Buttermilk

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour

1 1/2 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika

1/2 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

Italian Seasoning (to Taste)

Tony’s More Spice Creole Seasoning

Canola Oil or Peanut Oil

Directions