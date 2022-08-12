LEE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that an inmate has escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

According to the ADC, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped Friday morning. ADC officials described Hartman as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 230 pounds.

Hartman has tattoos of a rose, heart, sword, “Forever & Always” and “Sam -N-Christine,” according to ADC officials.

#BREAKING: Convicted rapist Samuel Hartman has escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to a Department of Corrections alert. He's 38-years-old, about 5'9'' and 230 pounds. If you see him, call 911. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/KdSOZw5rb3 — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 12, 2022

ADC officials said that Hartman was serving a life sentence on rape charges out of Franklin County.