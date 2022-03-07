MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congresswoman Julia Letlow will be the keynote speaker at the United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s Celebrating Excellence event in Monroe, La. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Letlow is the state’s first Republican woman elected to Congress and she represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

We are grateful to Congresswoman Letlow for her willingness to inspire and challenge the community at this year’s Celebrating Excellence event in Monroe. Her platforms and passions mirror those of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. We’re also thrilled the Congresswoman will be there as we honor our outstanding workplaces, volunteers, donors, and community partners. Recognizing the outstanding volunteerism and generosity of the people in Northeast Louisiana is the highlight of our year! Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana

This year’s event will take place at ULM’s Bayou Pointe Event Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8 AM. The event will be available to the public via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayOfNortheastLouisiana. For tickets, click here.

Winners of the Campaign Leaders Award, Going the Extra 10% Award, New Campaign Award, Circle of Honor Award, and as well as three special awards winners will be recognized at the event.