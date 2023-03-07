CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Five workers of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received awards for their outstanding efforts displayed in a case that occurred on February 7, 2023, involving a wanted fugitive. During this case, the officers were able to successfully identify the fugitive and recognize the signs of victimization.

On February 7, 2023, around 2:00 AM, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were contacted in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle triggered the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a U-Haul cargo truck parked near the church’s vans. Inside the U-Haul were a male and a female. When the subjects exited the vehicle, they explained to the deputies that they needed a place to park for the night because they were about to run out of gas.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Despite the male subject giving the deputies a false name and date of birth, they were able to identify the male subject as William Casey Tarrant. Once identified, deputies uncovered that he was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee.

Tarrant was arrested and held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for extradition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for the following warrants:

Evading Arrest (Felony)

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Violation of Probation (State Warrant)

Tarrant has a very extensive criminal history that includes charges such as of Forcible Rape, False Imprisonment, Promotion of Prostitution, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, and more.

The female subject did not receive any charges. The female was interviewed by the Victim Advocate at CPSO’s Community Justice Center in Ferriday, then provided with resources that allowed her to be relocated to a victim’s shelter.

The following officers were recognized by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case: