VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that multiple burglaries occurred on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on Airport Road and East Road. According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies, other recent burglaries occurred on Terry Circle and Roundtree Road.

If anyone have any details regarding the suspect in the photo or the get away bike, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.