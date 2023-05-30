Three GoFundMe’s have been created to relieve the burden for the victim’s families in the Bossier Valero shooting. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — GoFundMe fundraisers have been started for each of the victims of Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Valero gas station.

In the aftermath of an armed robbery turned officer-involved shooting, three GoFundMe fundraisers have been organized to help some of the victims and their families.

Two people were killed in the shooting, both 47-year-old Joshua Ryan Calk, a customer inside the store, and 36-year-old Jairiah Hamilton an employee of the gas station.

Bossier City police officer Ken Gallon was shot and injured in the exchange with 50-year-old Cortrell Burks.

Jairiah Hamilton was killed during an armed robbery at the Valero gas station in Bossier City. (Source: GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe set up for Jairiah Hamilton says he lived in a small mobile home with his mother in Bossier City. Hamilton worked two jobs to help his mother, the Valero station during the day and Wendy’s at night.

Jairiah and his mother’s landlord, Stacey Thomas has taken it upon herself to set up the fundraiser.

“As you can imagine there are so many unplanned expenses. Any donation would be appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated.

To donate to the family of Jairiah, you can do so here.

The GoFundMe set up for Joshua Calk says his family was in the process of moving when he was killed. The family is raising money to cover funeral expenses and moving costs.

Joshua Calk was killed during an armed robbery at the Valero gas station in Bossier City. (Source: GoFundMe)

“This is one of my favorite pictures of Josh because it perfectly encapsulates his nature: he’s the goofy, loveable big kid who was always more at home at the kid table than anywhere else,” the GoFundMe explains. “Every one of these kids in this picture lost an invaluable piece of themselves, as did all of us who know and love him.”

To donate to the family of Joshua Calk, you can do so here.

The GoFundMe set up for BCPD officer Kenny Gallon was organized to help the family cover monthly expenses during the officer’s recovery.

Kenny Gallon was shot in the line of duty during an armed robbery at the Valero gas station in Bossier City. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“His sweet wife will have to be off to help and he also has kids,” the GoFundMe states. “He’s a great family man and provides like a father and husband should but this event will keep him down for awhile so any money we can raise will help out with any thing that they need.”

Officer Gallon was struck several times during the exchange of gunfire with Burks.

To donate to the Gallon family, you can do so here.