MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Local pharmacists are increasing COVID testing in order to benefit fans and supporters of local high schools.
On Thursday December Ninth from 8 A.M. until 6 P.M. Community Pharmacy will provide drive thru COVID testing for fans of local schools. Fans planning to attend the state playoffs must provide a vaccination card or a negative COVID test before entering the superdome. Community Pharmacy’s Pharmacist in charge Lauren Warner says they hope the increased testing will give fans the opportunity to support local schools
Lauren, Warner,” We are offering COVID test for anybody wanting to go down to the “dome” .All the schools actually you know OCS , Sterlington, and Union , they’ve worked really really hard to make it all the way down to the “dome” ,so we want as many people to come out and support them. You know show how northeast Louisiana supports their teams and their school.”
Community Pharmacist prepares residents to attend state playoffs
