Community Pharmacist prepares residents to attend state playoffs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 45-year-old Roderick Lamont Stills of Shreveport, La., and 38-year-old Myron Keith Carter of Ontario, Cal., received federal prison sentences for drug trafficking offenses. Stills was sentenced to 14 years in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Carter was sentenced to 6 years and 2 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

On July 31, 2019, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents learned about the arrival of packages from California into the Western District of Louisiana. On August 1, 2019, agents observed a postal carrier deliver one of the packages to an address on Line Avenue in Shreveport. Agents observed Stills taking the package and moving it to his vehicle.