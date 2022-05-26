EL DORADO, Ark (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, community members gathered at the Union County Courthouse for the annual memorial brick unveiling.

Lifetouch Hospice holds this event annually in honor of loved ones who passed away while in hospice care. This year, family and friends released butterflies as a memory of their loved ones.

Resident Jeff Primm came to the ceremony with his family and explained, “It was a good honor. The butterfly service was really neat. When mom passed, my boss paid for the brick to be here. It’s nice to know the tribute is here and we can come visit.”

Family can easily view their loved ones memorial brick at anytime, right in the heart of downtown.