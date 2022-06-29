MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Diapers, baby wipes, and clothes are many of the items given out to expecting mothers in a community-wide baby shower held by AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Event organizers say now more than ever, that it’s important to help mothers in the community and give them resources many may not know about.

“It makes me feel great because I get to learn about new things, the items that I get, new resources,” said Shan Thomas, an expecting mother.

Soon-to-be moms, like Thomas, learned about the importance of a healthy birth and tips to help take care of themselves and the baby. Some of the topics included prenatal care and postpartum education. For many in our community, this is the first time they’re getting these helpful tips.

“We want a healthy pregnancy from beginning to end. A lot of times people focus on pre, but postpartum is very very important. Especially in the rural areas, Monroe is not a rural area, but Ouachita parish does have rural areas in it,” said Grover Harrison, AmeriHealth Caritas | Director of Community Health Education & Outreach.

After the Supreme Court ruling in the Roe v. Wade case, these resources could help ease the burden many expecting mothers may be facing now. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, last year Louisiana saw 7,444 abortions. As of now, abortions are legal in the state, but a court day was set for July 8 as the trigger law was blocked. However, event organizers are hoping the community will step up and help moms.

“Community is where it all starts, community is your village. So we are hoping that everyone who is here can provide that information so that we can empower the community to step up and assist those mothers and children throughout their life,” said Paula Brooks, AmeriHealth Caritas | Director of Communications and Marketing.

Here is a look at the vendors who attended the event: